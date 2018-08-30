Key report calls for urgent action to save Basin Plan

The Productivity Commission has today sounded a warning bell to Basin governments, with the release of its draft report into the implementation of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

The Commission found that significant progress has been made with about 20 per cent of the water that was used for agriculture now dedicated to the environment and evidence of environmental improvement.



But it said there was still a lot of hard work ahead in key areas and success was not guaranteed.

By 2024, governments are to deliver an ambitious suite of projects.



If these succeed, they will deliver the same environmental outcomes with less water, easing the burden on farmers and Basin communities and saving taxpayers about $480 million dollars.



In addition, the plan requires that an extra 450 GL (about 20pc more than water recovered to date) be acquired for the environment, so long as there are no negative socioeconomic impacts.



The Commission has found that some of the timelines are unrealistic and that institutional and governance arrangements are deficient.

The Commission has proposed draft recommendations designed to give the plan every chance of success.

“The current institutional arrangements for implementing the plan do not give the Commission confidence that the significant risks ahead will be well managed,” Associate Commissioner for Water John Madden said.



“Basin Governments need to collectively take charge and deliver on implementation of the plan for the benefit of the Basin as a whole, not just to their own patch.



“This needs to be accompanied by reform of the Murray‑Darling Basin Authority to create a separate Basin Plan Regulator”

Commissioner Jane Doolan said there was an opportunity to make important ‘stitch in time’ changes to ensure delivery of an effective plan.



“Without immediate action, there is a significant risk of less water for irrigation, the cost to taxpayers blowing out and, in the future, communities wondering whether it was all worthwhile,” she said.

The Commission encourages interested parties to examine the draft report and make a submission or brief comment by 10 October 2018.



More coverage and reaction to come. The draft report is available at http://www.pc.gov.au/inquiries/current/basin-plan/draft

Commission’s key findings: