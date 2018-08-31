Queensland’s Dawson River property sold at auction

THE highly acclaimed Dawson River irrigation property Harcourt has sold at a Hourn & Bishop Qld auction for $10.3 million.

The buyer was Hong Kong based company BC Water Pty Ltd, which also has country on the Darling Downs.

All of the four parties that registered to bid were active at the auction.

Harcourt was offered by the Austin families – a partnership consisting of Alan and Jocelyn Austin, Greg and Christine Austin and Michael and Deborah Austin.

Located 39km from Moura and 22km from Baralaba, the 1587 hectare (3922 acre) freehold property sits on the eastern side of the Dawson River.

The sale price is equal to about $6490/ha ($2626/acre).

Harcourt's main homestead is a fully restored 100-year-old Queenslander.

The property has 674ha of irrigation and 455ha of dryland cultivation. Soil types run from self-mulching dark clay to sandy loam. The six flood irrigated fields have been laser levelled.

The property has a 2000 megalitre water allocation and flood harvesting. There is a 1800ML and a 800ML storage reservoir as well as three surge areas with the capacity to hold 100ML.

The infrastructure on Harcourt is described as being in very good condition. The main homestead is a fully restored 100-year-old Queenslander. There are also two machinery sheds, a four bay vehicle shed, fertiliser shed, and a chemical shed.

The marketing of Harcourt was handled by Gary Bishop and Gary Hourn from Hourn & Bishop Qld.

