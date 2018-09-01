Salt of the earth product

Since 1948, the Olsson family have had their feet firmly planted in the Australian rural sector. Olsson Industries was formed by Norman Olsson and his two sons, Charles and Malcolm as a direct result of numerous requests from graziers for someone to produce supplements to meet the nutritional needs of their sheep and cattle during the severe drought that started in 1947 and continued until 1952. Olsson’s first salt block was produced in a shed just west of Parramatta. It was the first pressed salt block produced in Australia to contain a range of minerals and was the forerunner of all the multi-nutrient blocks produced in Australia.

To service their growing supplement business with salt, the Olsson’s purchased the leases to Pacific Salt works in 1957 in Warooka, South Australia. In 1964, Charles and Malcolm took over the leases of the salt works from BHP north of Whyalla, Eyre Peninsular, South Australia.



And in 1983, Charles, Malcolm and their cousin Don Olsson started to build a new solar sea alt plant in Port Alma (near Rockhampton) Queensland. Both locations share some of the most pristine bodies of water on earth resulting in salt rich in minerals and flavour. The sea salt from the Eyre Peninsular is a very pure salt with an almost sweet sea salt tang. The sea salt made in Queensland has a high marine mineral and trace element content and is similar to French grey salts both in flavour, colour and texture. It actually tastes like the ocean.

The year 2012 saw the successful launch of the much anticipated Olsson’s Sea Salt flakes that took managing director Charles Olsson over 10 years to perfect. Charles was mentored in the ancient tradition of salt making at Les Salins du Midi, Languedoc, and was determined to make a salt flake in the French tradition that sees a delicate flat flake rather than a pyramid shaped flake.



Charles named this grade “Fleur de Sel” in homage to his French mentors. Since the launch, Olsson’s Sea Salt Flakes have been embraced by chefs in Australia and South East Asia. In 2016 Olsson’s launched their Red Gum Smoked Salt, the result of a three-year-long collaboration between Ross Lusted, The Bridge Room and Pialligo Estate Smokehouse. The salt is smoked on Red Gum wood chips for three days in the traditional Northern European style. This produces a depth and complexity of flavour that cannot be replicated: a true taste of Australia.

Olsson’s Sea Salt Cured Ocean Trout recipe

I have adapted a fabulous Maggie Beer recipe, and it remains a favourite with all my friends and family. The curing process intensifies and enhances the flavour of the trout. This recipe is also good with salmon.

With the weather warming up Olsson’s Sea Salt Cured Ocean Trout with Horseradish Crème Fraiche recipe is perfect to tantalise your taste buds.

Ingredients:



1 large ocean trout fillet (around 1kg), skin removed, pin-boned



2 cups Olsson's sea salt flakes or macrobiotic sea salt



1 cup raw caster sugar



1/2 cup chopped dill



1 cup Creme Fraiche (I use Pepe Saya brand)



1⁄2 lemon



2 tablespoons of freshly grated horseradish (if you can't find fresh horseradish, buy minced in jars)



White pepper to taste

How to:

To make the curing mix, combine sea salt, sugar and dill. Cover a flat tray with plastic wrap and cover it with half of the curing mix. Lay the trout fillet on top and cover with the other half of the curing mix. Cover with plastic wrap, put something heavy on top and place in the fridge for at least eight and up to 12 hours. Remove the trout fillet from the fridge and thoroughly but gently wipe off the curing mix with a damp teatowel. Gently place trout on a few layers of paper towel, cover with paper towel and press down to pat dry. For the horseradish creme fraiche, just grate the horseradish into the creme fraiche, squeeze in the juice from the lemon half, season with white pepper to taste and mix well to combine. You can serve with crusty baguette, but it’s lovely just on its own.