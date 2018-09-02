Robots will help labour issues

LABOUR is not going to get any cheaper, so bring on the robots.

This was the basic thrust of Steve Saunders’ message during the Apple and Pear Australia Limited concurrent session at Hort Connections 2018.

Mr Saunders is the owner and board chairman of the New Zealand-based, Robotics Plus.

He has more than 34 years of experience and expertise in the New Zealand horticulture industry across a range of areas.



Of all the issues facing agriculture presently, Mr Saunders said labour was the big one.



“This is rapidly becoming the dominant global challenge across intensive agricultural operations,” he said.

It is here where robotics and automation could make a significant impact.

He predicted that all farm equipment and vehicles will:

