Lambs continue to make big bucks

Last Wednesday national records were broken when lambs made $337.20 at Wagga Wagga saleyards, today they got trumped when agents at Dubbo saleyards sold a pen of extra heavy weight lambs for $344 a head.

The pen of 64 second-cross lambs, estimated to weigh an average of 82 kilograms live weight, were sold by agents Christie and Hood, Dubbo, for the Shanks family of Shanks Farms, Dubbo.



As were the pen sold in Wagga last week, they were purchased by Fletcher International Exports.



Colin Hood, Christie and Hood, Dubbo said lamb prices have skyrocketed.

“It wasn’t so long ago we were getting $260 a head and, back then, we didn’t think it could get much

better than that,” Mr Hood said.

Earlier in the sale, Landmark Milling Thomas had broken the selling centre record with a pen of the lambs from the Dixon family, Ashbank Poll Dorset stud, Dubbo which sold for $317 a head.

In the past 10 weeks, agents at the Dubbo saleyards have set and reset the selling centre record seven times and have set a national benchmark twice.

Caption: Tim Wiggins, Christie and Hood, Dubbo with Ben and Jack Shanks, Shanks Farms, Dubbo and

the record-breaking pen of lambs which sold or $344 a head at today’s Dubbo sheep and lamb sale.