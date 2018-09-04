Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten will be in north Queensland on Tuesday as the two leaders aim to win votes in key battleground electorates.

The prime minister travelled to north Queensland on Monday afternoon, while Mr Shorten held a town hall event in Rockhampton on Monday night.

The Labor leader will be in Rockhampton and Townsville on Tuesday.

The Liberal National Party is trying to hang onto seats in Queensland, after the Longman by-election in July revealed its primary vote had tanked.

Mr Shorten has paid special attention to Queensland this year, travelling there a number of times to announce policies and hold public meetings.

Supporters of Peter Dutton's leadership challenge against Malcolm Turnbull used the poor vote in the Longman by-election as one of their justifications for changing the leader.

Mr Morrison travelled to a drought-affected area in Queensland just days after taking over as prime minister.

Australian Associated Press

The story Morrison, Shorten in north Queensland first appeared on Beaudesert Times.