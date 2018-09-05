Nuseed’s omega-3 canola gets United States approval

NUSEED’S omega-3 canola has received approval to be cultivated in the United States.

The omega-3 canola is the world’s first plant-based source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids.



It was developed by Nufarm subsidiary Nuseed in collaboration with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation and the Grains Research and Development Corporation.



The United States Department of Agriculture authorised the cultivation of the seed for food and feed last month.



Nufarm managing director and chief executive Greg Hunt said the approval represented a significant milestone.



“It further validates the safety and quality of the product and the regulatory progress being made in multiple jurisdictions,” he said.

Nuseed Global Innovation and Strategy general manager Andy Thomas said the decision helped consolidate the company’s production plans.

“This approval has been achieved at the earliest end of our expectations and along with Nuseed’s well- developed stewardship platform will allow us to rapidly expand our production,” he said.



Nuseed successfully planted 15,000 acres of omega-3 canola in the state of Montana under USDA notification this year, with that crop currently being harvested.



The oil produced from this crop is destined for ongoing pre-commercial trials in key markets. The company plans to initially commercialise omega-3 oil – branded as Aquaterra TM – for aquaculture feed uses, followed by Nutriterra TM for human nutrition applications.



Wimmera Mail Times