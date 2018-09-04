Wildlife in the town? We want to see your photos Photo: Declan Rurenga.

Photo: Karin Stark.

Photo: Gaye Johnson-Weeks

Photo: Armidale Express Reader.

Photo: Peter Hardin.

Photo: Gaye Johnson-Weeks. Tweet Facebook of

There have been many accounts of native animals descending on urban areas lately, whether it’s the dry weather or the animals have become more friendly, people are reporting kangaroos taking drinks from the suburban fountain or visiting the regional university to check in on the students.

In Orange residents have reported kangaroos migrating closer to town in search of food and water.

READ MORE: Roos on the move to look for food: University the new grazing ground



Narromine farmer Karin Stark snapped a photo of an echidna drinking out of the backyard tap in May.

“We see a few of them around but I’ve never seen them go looking for water like this,” Ms Stark told The Land. The tap was turned off, but now Ms Stark has a water dish for them to sip from.



Have you got a photo of Australia's fauna in urban areas? We’d love to see it! Attach the photo and your details in the form below to feature in our Urban Natives gallery.

