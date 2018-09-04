Taste Australia yields big results in foreign trade

WITH billions of potential new customers, it’s no surprise fruit and vegetable growers want a bigger bite of the market across Asia and the Middle East.

As part of the Taste Australia campaign, launched by Hort Australia last year, exporters will showcase their products under one banner at the Asia Fruit Logistica (AFL) tomorrow, which is the largest specialised fruit and vegetable trade event in Asia.

Underpinned by more than $40 million in research and development projects and backed by world-class science and technology, the Taste Australia initiative was developed in response to industry calls for a cohesive, national export project to drive foreign interest and demand for Australian horticultural products.

The project proved so successful, it is now being rolled out in 10 countries across Asia and the Middle East.

In the 12 months, since Hort Innovation launched its boldest foreign trade initiative to date, the industry has reported record export sales and greater demand for Australian grown produce.

The extensive trade effort over the last 12 months saw the value of fresh horticultural exports reach a record $2.18 billion for the year ending June 2018, with over 40 per cent of this value being driven by the export of citrus fruits, table grapes and cherries.

Hort Innovation general manager for trade, Michael Rogers, said the export results not only demonstrated the value of Taste Australia activities, but also positioned the Australian horticultural industry well within foreign markets.



“Australia has a solid reputation for delivering high-end produce that has undergone the most rigorous inspections along all stages of the supply chain, and the Taste Australia brand builds on this,” he said.

“We have been exhibiting at Asia Fruit Logistica for more than 10 years. When Taste Australia launched last year, we found it increased our engagement with key stakeholders across Asia.

“Through the Taste Australia brand, we are strengthening our homegrown produce on a global stage, bringing high quality, high end premium goods to international markets.”

​There will be 220 stakeholders, representing 80 Australian businesses across 528 square metres under the Taste Australia banner at AFL tomorrow.

The Taste Australia campaign is funded by Hort Innovation using industry research, development and marketing levies and funds from the Australian Government.

Hort Innovation launched Taste Australia last year - its boldest foreign trade initiative to date.

Key Export Statistics

In the year ending June 2018, more than 264,000 tonnes of fresh citrus was exported valued at more than $440 million. Citrus exports were dominated by oranges ($280 million) and mandarins ($140 million).

Export values across combined citrus (including grapefruit, lemons, limes, mandarins, oranges) increased 48 per cent in just two years from $297 Million in 2015/16.

The single most valuable horticulture product exported was table grapes, achieving exports valued at $384 million. The value of table grape exports has grown consecutively over the last seven years.

Up coming events

Taste Australia will be representing the best of Australian produce at a range of events across the word.



World of Perishables, Dubai UAE October 1-3, 2018

Fruit & vegetable Fair, Beijing China November 16-18, 2018

Gulfood, Dubai UAE February 17-21, 2019

Foodex, Tokyo Japan March 5-8, 2019

The story Taste Australia yields big results in foreign trade first appeared on The Land.