Green light for Inland Rail as construction kicks off

Construction is ready to roll on the Parkes to Narromine stretch of the Inland Rail.

Final approval under environmental laws was granted today.

Earlier in the year contracts were granted to construct the Narromine to Parkes section of track, requiring 600 tonnes steel from Whyalla, South Australia and 200,000 concrete sleepers from Mittagong, NSW.

Two local quarries have put on 16 more employees on the payroll to supply ballast for the track’s two local companies work to supply about $7 million in ballast and capping for the project.

In all, about 3.6 million tonnes of ballast and 3.4 million tonnes of capping will be needed for the 1700 kilometre length of the Inland Rail.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the new freight link would increase regional export opportunities.

“Communities across regional Victoria, NSW and Queensland will see the benefit of better access to markets at home and overseas, as well as ensuring Australia meets the challenge of our freight task which is set to double.”

Parkes MP Mark Coulton said Inland Rail motivated him to “get off the tractor and put my hand up for Parliament” and said its construction would spur new jobs in western NSW.

NSW Planning Minister Anthony Roberts said approval his government ticked off on the works under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act was provided this week.

“I’m pleased to see both Governments give the green light for the first Inland Rail project to begin,” Mr Roberts said.

Calvani Crushing, Forbes, has been awarded a $4.8m contract to supply more than 150,000t of ballast and 75,000t of capping, while Ausrock Quarries, Parkes, has gained a $2.1 million contract to supply more than 45,000t of ballast and 45,000t of capping to be delivered in the next 12 to 18 months for the line between Parkes and Narromine.



The construction contractor for the Parkes/Narromine corridor is INLink, a joint venture between BMD Constructions and Fulton Hogan.

