Mulga Lands celebrated at Charleville art opening

The new Mulga Lands Gallery was opened on Thursday evening as part of Charleville’s celebration of being 150 years old and counting.
Standing out handsomely on the bright white walls on Alfred Street were the photographic works of nine local artists – Gidgee Adcock, Annabelle Brayley, Raelee Brunckhorst, Michelle Ebsworth, Leonie Eckel, Zac Fitzgerald, Pamela Jackson, Katrina Lehmann, and Narelle Patterson.
Murweh mayor, Annie Liston, said they had made the shire proud on opening night.
She hoped the new space would give them the inspiration to try new ideas.
Cr Liston’s excitement was reflected by local arts champion, Donna Reynolds, who said at the opening that the capturing of personal Murweh stories on the walls was stunning.
It was the culmination of a convoluted process through various planning and funding avenues that brought the gallery into being.
“This will increase our tourism potential and archive our work,” Ms Reynolds said.
“It will also allow us to access exhibitions at state level.
“Murweh, this is your gallery. Be proud, come often.”