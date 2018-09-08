The new Mulga Lands Gallery was opened on Thursday evening as part of Charleville’s celebration of being 150 years old and counting.

Standing out handsomely on the bright white walls on Alfred Street were the photographic works of nine local artists – Gidgee Adcock, Annabelle Brayley, Raelee Brunckhorst, Michelle Ebsworth, Leonie Eckel, Zac Fitzgerald, Pamela Jackson, Katrina Lehmann, and Narelle Patterson.

Mulga Lands celebrated at Charleville art opening Getting up close and personal with Dame Edna were Charleville's Sally Gorman and Cathy Barker.

Former Murweh mayor, Mark O'Brien, and director of corporate services, Ken Timms, receive a knighthood from 'Dame Edna'.

Melbourne entertainer, Gemma Trick, with Charleville photographer, Michelle Ebsworth, and daughters, Zoe and Pippa.

Judy Moore congratulates Donna Reynolds for all her hard work in bringing the gallery into being.

Murweh councillors, Shaun Radnedge and Lyn Capewell, with Carmel Alexander and Darrel Capewell at the art gallery opening.

Morven photographer, Annabelle Brayley, with Charleville's Chrissy D.

Lyn Stewart, Mackay, with exhibition photographer, Narelle Patterson.

Jill Duff and Davida Melksham loving the gallery's photographic display.

Judy and Tony Moore, Charleville.

Bill Grant and David Fitzgerald made a pretty picture.

Jeanette Everitt and Maria Taylor enjoying the new exhibition space.

Graham and Deb Reid were loving the new gallery space.

Sister and brother, Trace and Stubbie Stapleton, from Brisbane and Cairns, remembering their school days in Charleville, at the meet and greet at the bowls club.

Mark Coleman, Charleville, with Ian and Jenny Scarborough (nee Stein) at the meet and greet.

Out for Fran Harding's book launch were Cath O'Hagan, Brisbane, Elin Stower, Scarborough, Cheryl Dangerfield, and Robyn Geary, both of Brisbane, and Monica Stapleton, ex-Charleville now of Cairns.

Rose Chambers, Wynum, Virginia Strazdas, Woody Point, and Kate Cotter, Kippa-ring, pictured with Charleville's Karen Coleman and John Jones, took the train out to the festival to support their friend, author Fran Harding.

Margaret Bradfield (nee Turner), Murwillumbah, Joyce Tidey (nee Turner), Thorneside, Eileen Edwards, Southport, and Jim Turner, Helensvale, visiting Charleville for, in some cases, the first time in 59 years.

Gary and Therese Liston, Alexandra Hills, and Mary and Nev O'Connell, Charleville.

Murweh mayor, Annie Liston, said they had made the shire proud on opening night.

She hoped the new space would give them the inspiration to try new ideas.

Cr Liston’s excitement was reflected by local arts champion, Donna Reynolds, who said at the opening that the capturing of personal Murweh stories on the walls was stunning.

It was the culmination of a convoluted process through various planning and funding avenues that brought the gallery into being.

“This will increase our tourism potential and archive our work,” Ms Reynolds said.



“It will also allow us to access exhibitions at state level.

“Murweh, this is your gallery. Be proud, come often.”