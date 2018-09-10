New Zealand bans mulesing

The New Zealand Government has moved to ban the practice of mulseing sheep, introducing legislation to under the Animal Welfare (Care and Procedures) act.



Under the changes, the surgical removal of a sheep’s breach, tail skin folds or tail skin wrinkles will be made a criminal conviction and carry a $5000 penalty for an individual offender and $25,000 for a body corporate. This means even a veterinarian with pain relief cannot perform the surgical procedure.



The banning of mulesing sheep will officially come into effect from October 1, 2018.

First gazetted in March this year, the Department of Primary Industries initially released a consultation document with 85 proposed animal welfare regulations in April 2016.

The New Zealand industry began phasing out mulesing in 2007 amid pressure about animal cruelty in wool production by animal rights activists.



This coincided with the launch of the New Zealand Merino Company’s ZQ label - an independent accreditation program which ensures environmental, social and economic sustainability of woolgrowers, animal welfare (non-mulesed) wool and traceability of the product back to the grower.



Sheep and wool producer and former AWI board member Chick Olsson said the Australian wool industry has fallen behind the eight ball.



“The Australian wool industry has fallen so far behind, with such poor leadership on this issue, that it is going to be hard to recover,” Mr Olsson said.



“The Australian wool industry has fallen behind by 10 years. Europe is ahead and New Zealand is ahead.

“Mulesing is affecting lamb sales it is affecting our reputation overseas and NZ have just completely drop-kicked the ball at full-time to win the game.

“They have clearly identified consumers’ preferences and they have legislated to match those preferences.”



In Australia prohibiting of mulesing or initiating compulsory pain relief cannot be initiated on a federal level as welfare is governed by the states.



More industry reaction to come.