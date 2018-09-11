AWI launches Review of Performance Implementation Portal

Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) has launched its Review of Performance Implementation Portal (ROPIP) to report in real time on its progress implementing the 82 recommendations included in the independent review of performance report (the Report).

The ROPIP, which is available at rop.wool.com, has been launched to provide woolgrowers with the up-to-date implementation status of each recommendation item included in the Report.

AWI CEO Stuart McCullough highlighted AWI has a statutory obligation through the Statutory Funding Agreement (SFA) to provide its implementation plan to the Department of Agriculture, Water and Resources by Friday 19 October 2018.

“Since welcoming the recommendations included in the Review of Performance on Monday July 9, 2018 all 82 recommendations, even the challenging items, have been addressed and are under way with some of the items well progressed,” Mr McCullough said.

“The new portal has been designed in an agile environment, so we can report up-to-date implementation status of each of the 82 implementation items identified in the Report along with a percentage status to report on progress. We are going above and beyond to provide complete transparency and demonstrate industry leadership.

“AWI and its Board have embraced the recommendations and via the ROPIP the evidence is there for all to see with an up-to-date status of the progress with all of the 82 recommendations already underway.

“Visitors to the portal will note the constitutional matters contained in the Report have been actioned. The Board believes this demonstration of industry leadership offers a way forward that will take the industry to a new level for the future.”

Mr McCullough highlighted transparency and information flow with woolgrowers and industry is of critical importance to AWI.

“Despite the agendas of a small minority of industry groups, AWI will continue to maintain its industry leadership position and act in the best interests of woolgrowers. The launch of the ROPIP is further evidence of our commitment to the industry,” Mr McCullough said.

“AWI is wholeheartedly embracing the recommendations as we see great value in ongoing business improvement to ensure we continue to deliver benefits for woolgrowers.”

About the Review of Performance

Under its funding model, AWI has a statutory obligation through the Statutory Funding Agreement (SFA) to undergo a triennial independent performance review and is required to report this to levy-payers and the Government prior to each WoolPoll vote.

The Review of Performance Report is a 500-page report based on a review conducted by Ernst & Young (EY) who were engaged by the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, in accordance with the announcement of the Minister, David Littleproud on 27 February 2018.

More than 1300 documents were submitted by AWI as part of the forensic examination, with the views of over 400 woolgrowers recorded together with 56 written submissions and face to face interviews with more than 100 stakeholders and public comment.

82 recommendations were suggested, with the areas of monitoring and evaluation, consultation and governance being the focus. The recommendations ranged in levels of importance from 'mandatory', 'critical' and 'recommended' and provide the company with timing suggestions for completion helping to pave the way for greater consultation, transparency and accountability.

For more information about the Review of Performance, head to www.wool.com/rop