Littleproud’s billion new trees plan

THE federal government has announced an ambitious new plan to grow a billion new plantation trees.



Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the $20 million dollar plan aimed to ensure Australia’s renewable timber and wood-fibre industry were better prepared for future challenges and opportunities.



“The goal of this plan is clear: a billion new plantation trees,” Mr Littleproud said.

“A key theme which came up during consultation was Australia will need to plant a billion new trees over the next decade to meet demand in 2050, particularly sawlogs for building and construction.

“The Coalition has heard this loud and clear.”

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Senator Richard Colbeck said the plan would underpin growth in industry, provide the vision and certainty for Australia’s forestry industries, and support the forestry industries as long-term growth engines for regional Australia.

“The goal and the actions contained in the plan will provide industry with the certainty it needs to invest in its own future and be prepared for the many challenges as well as opportunities ahead,” Senator Colbeck said.

“But only through investing in the future can the forestry industry continue to build on its achievements to secure the economic and social wellbeing of Australia.

“That is why in this year’s Federal Budget, the government announced $20m over four years to 2021–22 to support the implementation of the plan. We will also continue to negotiate and implement improved 20-year rolling Regional Forest Agreements with relevant state governments.

“The plan will also support sustainable access to native forests to supply highly valued appearance grade wood products such as flooring, stair treads, furniture, boat building and architectural veneers and features.

“There are huge opportunities for Indigenous employment and we will be working with interested Indigenous communities to unlock potential timber supply and deliver economic returns to landholders.

“The forest industry is in a strong position to continue to grow and prosper, and the coalition government will be there every step of the way.”

CLICK HERE to read the National Forestry Industry Plan – Growing a better Australia.

The story Littleproud’s billion new trees plan first appeared on Queensland Country Life.