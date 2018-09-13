Farmers scramble as Hurricane Florence bears down

Farmers along the East Coast of the United States are among those preparing for what forecasters say may be one of the most damaging weather systems to hit the US in decades.
Hurricane Florence, growing in size and intensity, is creeping closer to the US East Coast as disaster mobilisations expand south from the Carolinas into Georgia to counter the threat of fierce winds, deadly high seas and calamitous floods.
#Hurricane#Florence show shifting south again -- wind speed greatly reduced by the time in hits #Georgia but still increases #cotton production to 23% that is in the line of the storm pic.twitter.com/zovxuKu4AN— Brian Grossman (@AgHedgeGrossman) September 12, 2018
The centre of Florence, a slow-moving Category 3 hurricane, is expected to draw close to the North Carolina coast on Friday afternoon local time - perhaps lingering just offshore - then drift southwest along the shoreline before turning inland on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Five more loads and Florence won't blow any of our corn down #Harvest18#Florence#cornpic.twitter.com/PJ4ZOG0FQT— Todd Boyd (@jtb3bf) September 12, 2018
The storm's maximum sustained winds were clocked on Wednesday at 185km/h, down from a peak of 225km/h a day earlier before Florence was downgraded from a Category 4 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of wind strength.
But the NHC are warning Florence is still posing a deadly threat to a wide stretch of the US Eastern Seaboard, from southern Georgia into southern Virginia, capable of unleashing rain-fuelled catastrophic flooding of rivers and low-lying areas.
Fixing to get real in the #carolinas#Florence#agday— Jason Roberts (@roberts8008) September 8, 2018
Lots of crops in the middle or beginning of harvest #corn#cotton#beans#tobbaco#peanuts#sweetpotato
Be prepared and safe my friends @Bengrady84@jryanmurphy81https://t.co/yHUqr7Ve6Z
Farmers are now rushing to harvest crops and get livestock to higher ground. In the state of North Carolina, the Governor has declared a State of Emergency and waived transportation rules to help farmers harvest and transport their crops more quickly.
It appears the commodities most likely in the firing line for damage include tobacco, corn and cotton.
Although its peak winds diminished, forecasters said the storm's total energy grew as its inner core and outlying bands of wind expanded.
"The time to prepare is almost over," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told a morning news conference.
"Disaster is at the doorstep and it's coming in."
In addition to inundating the coast with wind-driven storm surges of seawater as high as four metres along the Carolina coast, Florence could dump 51 to 76cm of rain, with up to one metre in parts of North Carolina, the NHC said.
Downpours and flooding would be especially severe, lasting for days, if the storm stalls over land. Heavy rains were forecast to extend into the Appalachians, affecting parts of Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia.
As #Florence nears, NC farmers rush to harvest corn and tobacco crops https://t.co/exnwhBAI6b with @tpolansek#hogs#farms#tobacco— PJ Huffstutter (@PJHuffstutter1) September 11, 2018
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses could be flooded in North Carolina alone, Governor Cooper warned.
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, concerned the storm would bring devastation south, issued an emergency declaration for all 159 counties in his state. Similar declarations were made earlier in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.
Well, that was a short-lived bump from #Florence for #cotton. pic.twitter.com/wk93K6mWDn— Ag Competitiveness (@CompetitiveAg) September 11, 2018
More than one million have been ordered to evacuate the coastlines of the Carolinas and Virginia. Authorities in Chatham County, Georgia, which borders South Carolina and includes the historic port city of Savannah, urged residents who feel unsafe "to evacuate as they see fit."
An estimated 10 million people live in areas expected to be placed under a hurricane or storm advisory, said Marc Chenard of the US Weather Prediction Centre.
Emergency preparations in the region included activating over 2,700 National Guard troops, stockpiling food, setting up shelters, switching traffic patterns so major roads led away from shore, and securing 16 nuclear power reactors in the Carolinas and Virginia.
Australian Associated Press. Additional reporting Penelope Arthur and Sharon O’Keeffe
