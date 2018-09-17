Yarrawonga ram sells for $60,000

GAME CHANGER: The Yarrawonga ram that sold for $60,000 in a private sale to a three-way syndicate. Pictured from left to right is Rick Power of Landmark stud stock, Grenfell, who brokered the deal and Sam, Georgie, Thea, Liz and Steve Phillips, all of Yarrawonga stud, Harden.

A Merino ram described by dealmaker Rick Power of Landmark stud stock, Grenfell, as a sheep carrying a very special type of wool quality has sold privately on-farm at Yarrawaonga Merino stud, Harden for $60,000 today.

The private sale was announced to the 285 strong buyer crowd before the stud’s annual on-property sale.



It is believed to be the highest price paid for a private purchase for a Merino ram this year.

Last Thursday the highest on-property auction price was paid when Wallaloo Park sold a Merino ram for $52,000 to Derella Downs stud, Esperance, WA.

The ram, a May 2017-drop by Yarraonga Y20 and a grandson of RP11-11, was purchased by a syndicate of three shareholders between NSW and Victoria.

David Zouch on behalf of Ken Wolf Hollow Mount Merino stud, Bigga, NSW has half possession with a quarter each to shareholders Guy Evans, Tara Park Merino stud, Boorowa, and Paul Walton of Wurrook Merino stud, Rokewood, Victoria.

Mr Power, who first saw the ram in early July on farm at Yarrawonga, said it was this overall outlook and balance that struck him.

“He has a very special wool quality that is hard to find,” Mr Power said.

“His growth rate is exceptional. I first looked at him when he was 113kg, then 122kg at Dubbo, now 133kg in a matter of two weeks – and he only just cut his teeth early August.

“He has a very special coverage and underline.”

The ram, weighing 133 kilograms, had been the topic of conversation since his first major appearance at Dubbo National Show and Sale in late August where he was on display as a stud reserve.

This is where two of the three syndicate buyers, Mr Zouch and Mr Evans, first appraised the ram.

Mr Walton entered the syndicate after being advised by Mr Power and long-standing Merino colleague and friend, Mr Evans.

He travelled to Boorowa at the end of last week, where the deal was officially sealed with the announcement planned for today.

At South West Slopes Merino Field Day in early September, the ram made an impression winning the hogget of the year title.

Mr Evans, who exhibited a ram that stood second, said it was hard to go past him.

“He is so well balanced with good bone, cover and a beautiful free growing wool on him with a beautiful soft open head,” Mr Evans said.

“He is a sheep that I think will compliment the breeding program doing at Tara Park.”

Mr Zouch, who is stud manager at Hollow Mount, said he was the impact sire they were looking for for the newly registered stud.

Hollow Mount will retain the right of the ram and full possession and semen rights along with Yarrawonga stud principal Steve Phillips.

“He will be AI’d to 300 of our best ewes this year,” Mr Zouch said.

“He won’t be paddock mated, and we will only be using live semen when performing AI, with frozen semen as a back-up.”

His fleece measurements read 18.7-micron fibre diametre, 2.9 standard deviation, 15.6 coefficient of variation and 99.5 comfort factor.

Mr Phillips said originally the plans were to keep him as a stud sire, but being able to sell him and still have the use of him for a fresh collection this year sealed the deal.



He said he will be working closely and will help promote the ram with the three purchasers.



“We will keep half the semen rights so we will still be able to use him heavily as if we owned him,” Mr Phillips said.



“I have had a lot of phone calls about him during the last couple of weeks, so it was quite an agonising decision as to what to do with him, but what made the decision was knowing he was going to three good homes.”

