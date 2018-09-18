NFF’s Congress looks to Diversify

The theme of the 2018 National Farmers’ Federation National Congress will be Diversify.

Held once every two years, the National Congress will run in Canberra from October 17 to 18. It is NFF’s flagship event and a premium networking opportunity for farmers, agribusiness and policy makers.



The 2018 program will highlight how diverse thinking can shape the farm sector’s future in a range of areas including leadership, people and markets.



Guest speakers include Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud; Opposition Agriculture spokesperson Joel Fitzgibbon; former Trade Minister Andrew Robb, VISY Executive Chairman Anthony Pratt; ABC Managing Director Michelle Guthrie and international guest Head of Research and Development for Bayer Crop Science, Dr Robert (Bob) Reiter.



To register to attend visit https://etm.eventsair.com/nff-national-congress-2018/

