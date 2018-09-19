Richard Norton leaving MLA to join Elders

Meat and Livestock Australia’s managing director Richard Norton is to join farm services business Elders as its branch network general manager.



He will leave MLA on December 7 after four and half years with the red meat industry’s peak service company.

Mr Norton previously ran Elders’ rival, Landmark, soon after its 2010 acquisition by then Canadian parent, Agrium, and later worked briefly for Ruralco as its network development boss.



He has also worked for Elders in the past – as a junior livestock representative in southern NSW, and in charge of its Goulburn and Moss Vale branches.



Acting MLA chairman, Alan Beckett, said his board was enormously grateful to Mr Norton for the significant contribution he had made as managing director, “not just to MLA, but to the entire Australian red meat and livestock industry”.

MLA has engaged a recruitment firm to commence a recruitment process this week to ensure a smooth leadership transition in coming months.

Richard has championed both the ‘consumer as king’ and the long-term prosperity of MLA’s levy payers. - Alan Beckett, MLA acting chairman

While disappointed to see Mr Norton depart, Mr Beckett said the board recognised the new career opportunity he had been offered with Elders.

“We thank Richard for the strong leadership he has provided for MLA and the industry and applaud him for the improvement he’s made to the MLA business during his tenure,” he said.

“Since his appointment in June 2014, Richard has led major change, delivering greater transparency and accountability to MLA operations and a focus on commercial outcomes for MLA levy payers.

“In all he has done he has championed both the ‘consumer as king’ and the long-term prosperity of MLA’s levy payers.”

Mr Norton had pursued the implementation of MLA’s regional consultation model so more producers had a say on MLA’s research and development investment and drove major improvements to MLA’s market information services.

Leadership, visionary planning

“Richard provided industry leadership in spearheading the adoption of DEXA objective carcase measurement technology across the processing sector, and proposing a carbon neutral target for industry by 2030 to capture opportunities in our high value markets and head off industry critics,” he said.

“He unveiled a visionary plan to accelerate the digital future of Australia’s red meat industry through the value chain digital Strategy and was instrumental in the establishment of strategic partnerships in Livestock Productivity and Genetics.

“And he’s travelled the length and breadth of our country attending hundreds and hundreds of events and meetings to speak with producers, and been part of multiple Australian delegations to overseas customer destinations in pursuit of opportunity for the red meat industry.”

Difficult decision

Mr Norton said the decision to leave MLA was extremely difficult.

He did so, however, knowing MLA had an outstanding leadership team and professional staff working tirelessly for the Australian red meat industry across the world every day.

“The Australian red meat industry should be very proud of what it has achieved and very proud of the team of globally competent staff within its service company MLA,” Mr Norton said.

“I have a lifelong passion for Australia's agricultural sector and it has been a privilege to work with this dedicated team at MLA to increase market opportunities in the more than 100 markets our industry supplies and to drive unprecedented investment in research and development that is fostering long‑term prosperity right across the industry.”

He was grateful to MLA’s board for its unwavering support and the many significant initiatives developed and delivered by MLA during his time with the company.

“MLA plays an important role for so many different individuals and businesses and it has always been important we demonstrate our value to the entire livestock supply chain,” he said.

New Elders role

Mr Norton was excited about the opportunity to join Elders and contribute to its growth as a leading agribusiness.

“Elders is an iconic Australian brand and with a strong commitment to regional Australia and a dedicated team of people who I’m looking forward to working with,” he said.



His extensive knowledge and experience of global agricultural retail supply chains as well as agricultural marketing and production systems will bring a renewed focus to securing opportunities - Mark Allison, Elders

Elders managing director Mark Allison said Mr Norton’s appointment was timely for the company as it continued its growth initiatives.

“His extensive knowledge and experience of global agricultural retail supply chains as well as agricultural marketing and production systems will bring a renewed focus to securing opportunities that arise within the sector,” he said.

Mr Norton will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Australian network operation and driving growth.

Stock agency roots

Raised on a NSW Snowy Mountains beef and Merino property near Adaminaby, he went jackarooing in the Northern Territory before returning home to get an agency job running Dalgety's merchandise store in Cooma on Saturdays.

Richard Norton in an earlier agency era.

After joining Elders, then in 1995 jumping back to Wesfarmers Dalgety, he was a branch manager, area livestock manager, then Southern Tablelands area manager and NSW operations manager.

In the late 1990s he left agriculture to study a Masters of Business Administration degree and join Sydney supply chain consultancy, Cospak.

Mr Norton also worked for logistics giant, Toll Holdings, as business manager with the Woolworths and Coca-Cola distribution accounts.

He returned to agriculture in 2004, joining Landmark to run its Moss Vale branch before moving to Melbourne head office.