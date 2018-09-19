Australia largest agricultural innovation trade fair

THE LARGEST ever agricultural innovation trade fair to hit Australian shores is set to take place in Brisbane later this year, with more than 2,000 delegates expected from across Australia and Asia Pacific to attend the Global Forum for Innovations in Agriculture (GFIA) In Focus Australia event.

Exhibiting the latest agricultural innovations and technology from suppliers across all types of food production, the event will be themed ‘growing sustainably’ in line with the industry target to build agricultural value beyond $100 billion by 2030.

Organisers said the event is unique in that it will feature two adjacent exhibitions, the first themed controlled environments and protected cropping, while the second focuses on precision agriculture and smart farming.

“Within controlled environments, exhibitors will promote the latest greenhouses, system integrators, control systems and hydroponic, aquaponic and aeroponic systems,” they said.

“The precision agriculture sector will cover everything from data analytics and modelling to harvesting and irrigation equipment, seeding and planting equipment and GPS systems.”

GFIA in Focus organiser, One CMG Group, sales director, David Stradling said the event would showcase innovative technologies through both exhibitors and a high-level conference program.

“GFIA In Focus is intended to help Australian agribusinesses share knowledge, so we can continue to develop sustainable farming into the future,” he said.

“There are some incredibly innovative technologies and practices out there, and we’re excited to host what’s going to be an inspiring and highly informative event for attendees.

“The event is a rare opportunity to learn from agriculture food producers, policy makers and investors about the latest innovations and technologies for smart food production.”

Exhibitor, Ceres Tag, chief executive officer and development director, David Smith said his company would be showcasing their new generation of smart ear tags for livestock provenance and management.

“The benefits for Australian farmers are huge, being economic, environmental and social, and the tag can support everything from theft reduction and health and biosecurity safeguards to finance improvement, risk reduction, operational efficiency and land-use optimisation,” he said.

“This event delivers an unrivalled opportunity for us to meet thousands of potential buyers of sustainable agriculture technology.

“I’m excited to exhibit at GFIA and raise awareness of our product to Australian graziers.”

Multi-level indoor growing company Vertical Farm Systems will also showcase its fully automated technology for growing commercial crops all year round, in any climate or location.

Vertical Farm Systems, executive director and design engineer, John Leslie said the new system could be thought as the next generation of indoor growing solutions built for profitability more than spectacle.

“Over the past nine years we have refined the system automation to achieve the best return on investment yields we have seen in the sector,” he said.

“Of the 28 system sizes we supply, our smallest uses only 500 square metres of floor area, yet the 20 tonne annual harvest rate is the same as 8 acres of prime agricultural land.

“The bioponic live microbe based growing system delivers a major reduction in water use, with zero chemicals, pest issues or crop losses, and it can be installed in very close proximity to the end user, all of which is fantastic for sustainable farming.”

GFIA In Focus Australia will be held from the 27th to the 28th of November at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Entry is free to GFIA in Focus Australia, however tickets are limited to 2000, visit www.gfiaaustralia.com to register your attendance.