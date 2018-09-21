Agribusiness buzz in brief

Creaming a market opportunity

Grocery brand, Australia's Own, is bringing long life cream back to supermarket shelves.

Home cooks, particularly those in regional and Australia, have been without multi-purpose cream, a convenient pantry staple, since the withdrawal of the Devondale and Liddell’s cream products from the market early this year after big processor Murray Goulburn closed three of its factories.



“The protest from cooks outside the major cities was very hard to ignore and we certainly think this is the positive response they deserve,” said chief executive of Freedom Foods, Rory Macleod.

Freedom makes Australia’s Own UHT milk and cream.

“We quickly recognised not everyone has ready access to fresh produce and a cream that can be stored and offer similar functionality to fresh cream while keeping its great taste is a boon for all cooks,” he said.

Freedom Foods also plans to launch a long life cream that can be whipped into firm peaks.

More Inghams management change

In addition to its search for a new group chief executive officer, poultry and stockfeed business, Inghams, is on the hunt for two new independent board members.

TPG representative, Joel Thickens, is to step down as a director, reducing the investor’s board representation to just one, Ricky Lau,

Inghams has also announced a new chief executive officer for its New Zealand division from March next year when Jonathan Gray takes over from Adrian Revell.

Mr Revell will continue to be an advisor to Inghams management.

Mr Gray worked in the NZ business for seven years before moving to Australia as sales and marketing director.

Elders leader departing

Elders’ northern zone general manager, Greg Dunne, is to leave at the end of the month after almost two decades with the business.

Greg Dunne

Commenting on his departure, managing director, Mark Allison, said Mr Dunn had been a key member of Elders executive leadership team and led the business through some challenging times.

“I thank Greg for his service and contribution to Elders, and wish him future success,” he said.



New Webster CFO

DeBortoli Wines group chief financial officer, John Tyndall, is to move to horticulture and broadacre farming company Webster as its new CFO in January.

Mr Tyndall has been with DeBortoli wines for 16 years and previously held senior roles with other publicly listed companies and as an auditor.

Webster’s previous CFO, Maurice Felizzi, moved into the chief executive officer’s role earlier this year.

Changes at A2

A2 Milk Company’s Europe and UK chief executive, Scott Wotherspoon, is to leave the company at the end of the month after five years.

Managing director, Jayne Hrdlicka, noted Mr Wotherspoon’s contribution to building A2’s booming China business in its early stages until a year ago when he moved to building the UK liquid milk business.



He will be replaced in the immediate term by international development general manager, Simon Hennessy.

A permanent replacement is expected to be appointed by year’s end.

Rice industry scholarship

Applications are invited from women associated with the rice industry for the 2019 Jan Cathcart Scholarship.

It is valued at $10,000 a year for up to three years of tertiary study.

The scholarship honours the memory of long-term SunRice employee Jan Cathcart, and her 43-year contribution to the rice industry, offering education and career opportunities to women who share her passion and commitment.

Successful applicants are chosen on commitment to a career in agriculture or agribusiness; involvement in work experience and community service; leadership potential; and academic achievements.

“We encourage women from across our networks to apply or to nominate other eligible women, who are displaying their commitment to a career in the agriculture industry, community service and who share Jan’s passion for creating a vibrant rice industry,” said SunRice chairman, Laurie Arthur.