21 bullets for invasive pests

A SUITE of new projects have been launched to continue the fight against invasive pests.

The Centre of Invasive Species Solutions (CISS) announced funding of 21 new research, development and extension projects to help prevent, detect and manage pest animals.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud said by 2022 the Coalition Government would contribute $20 million to the CISS to help fund the projects.

“Farmers face huge costs, productivity losses and the spread of diseases at the hands of pests and weeds and keep fighting to stop them in their tracks,” he said.

“The 21 projects target pest animals in particular and will look at new management tools, better strategic decision making as well as community engagement and education.

“One project will look at building a machine to test samples of soil and water in rapid time to identify traces of pest animal DNA. This would improve early detection of outbreaks.



“Laboratory work will be done to investigate whether new viruses to manage pest rabbits are safe and effective. This would ensure we can manage pest rabbits into the future.

“Another project will look at how to cost effectively manage deer, an emerging threat in Australia and understand their role in spreading diseases, such as Foot and Mouth Disease.

“CISS is also developing a 10-year weeds RD&E investment plan to identify the priority areas in our war against weeds.”

The CISS is the successor of the Invasive Animals Cooperative Research Centre.