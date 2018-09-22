THE Australian papaya industry is set to crack a record as the harvesting season gets underway.

Papaya Australia reported that excellent weather conditions and an increase in plantings had resulted in big numbers for the 2018.



Papaya Australia president and Mareeba papaya grower, Gerard Kath, said he was looking forward to seeing the bumper crop hit stores.

“Each year production is growing to keep up with demand. We’re seeing existing growers expanding their farms, as well as new growers starting up,” Mr Kath said.



“This coupled with great weather has brought a record volume of fruit this season.

“Spring generally brings a harvest with high quality fruit and this year is no exception.



“We’re excited to start picking the new-season fruit, which will be available in stores from the start of September.”

Papaya Australia has also continued to engage accredited practising dietitian ambassador, Caitlin Reid, as its and Australian papaya ambassador.

“Papaya is packed with goodness which is vital for overall health. Just one serve (150g) packs in essential nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin A, folate and fibre,” Ms Reid said.



“Papaya is also low in kilojoules and has a moderate glycaemic index (GI) so they keep you fuller for longer.”

“Mums, bubs and mums-to be in particular benefit from the unique combination of antioxidants in papaya because it helps growing bodies develop and stay healthy.”

Spring and autumn are the peak seasons for Australian papaya and papaw but it is available all year round.

Red papaya and yellow papaw are predominantly grown in the warmer tropical climates of far north Qld such as Tully, Innisfail and Mareeba, though plantings extend as far as the NT and WA.

The story Papaya growers set for bumper crop first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.