Kyogle farmer gets supermarkets on board for dairyfarmer levy

Kyogle dairyfarmer Shane Hickey, second from left, has helped get supermarkets on board for a 10 cents a litre milk levy for dairyfarmers.

A Kyogle dairy farmer whose video went viral complaining about low milk prices and that he worked for “$2.46 an hour”, has helped gain a 10 cent levy for dairyfarmers at all major Australian supermarkets.

The announcement that Coles and Woolies will get on board for a levy for dairy farmers comes just a day after the ACCC chief Rod Sims declared it was not supermarkets, but milk processors, to blame for $1 a litre milk, a price that is crushing dairy farmers.

Scores of dairy farmers are set to walk off their farms by Christmas as they battle the drought, high feed costs, and pathetically low milk prices, although there was one bright spot when processor Norco announced a 5c a litre rise for its suppliers two weeks ago.

But a move at a Federal level by Agriculture Minister David Littleproud to get supermarkets to support dairyfarmers appears to have paid dividends in a real way for dairy farmers.

Coles has announced it will also offer a milk range delivering 10 cents a litre directly back to farmers, after Woolworths earlier this morning announced it would apply a 10 cent a litre milk levy to help dairy farmers.

“Aussies can now back our farmers at the supermarket checkout,” Mr Littleproud said.

“I congratulate Coles for getting on board and seeing that the people of Australia really wanted this.

“I rang retailers three weeks ago and asked them to consider a voluntary levy for our farmers and I’m rapt they’ve come to the party. They’ve shown they have a social conscience.

“Now it’s up to consumers to show they want a #fairgoforfarmers by buying this milk. It’s a small investment to keep our farmers on the land producing milk for our nation.

“Ten cents a litre may not sound like much but it’s huge for our farmers, many of whom are losing money every day, or struggling to break even.”

Shane Hickey, from Kyogle, uploaded a video to social media saying $1 a litre milk was "unfair" pay.

"I would like to do a personal shout out to our supermarkets Woolworths, Coles, Aldi and IGA. I'm a proud dairy farmer, I work very hard...but I'd like to say I worked for $2.46 an hour last month," Shane said in the video.

"I'm not asking for money or anything else, I'm just asking to be paid fairly," he said.

"One farmer said to me this morning we're basically on the poverty line."

"My parents, in 1986, were paid 20 per cent more per litre than what I'm getting now," Mr Hickey said. “They were getting around 76ca litre."



How the levy money will be distributed is still being decided.

The story Kyogle farmer gets supermarkets on board for dairyfarmer levy first appeared on The Land.