Federal hay truck concessions relaxed after public outcry

Two months after The Land exposed the farcical situation with heavy vehicle and road restrictions hampering the movement of hay in the drought, the Federal Government has acted by axing a number of height and width restrictions on hay trucks.



The situation where hay truck driver Peter Cox was fined $330 for being 1m overlength without a permit, while moving hay, created a storm of responses, both for and against, around Australia.

It led to Sydney radio interviews on Radio 2GB for Mr Cox, calls from around Australia and, as Mr Cox says, a new focus on how farmers were struggling not only with the drought, but with how bureacracy was hampering their efforts to survive it.



Mr Cox told The Land today that the grief of being pulled up for minor breaches “had ended” after the NSW Government saw the unfairness and “revenue raising” aspect to existing heavy vehicle rules for struggling farmers. He hadn’t been pulled over since July, when his case was publicised.



Last month the NSW Government relented on some restrictions on hay truck movements. It announced a new NSW Class 3 Drought Assistance Dimension Exemption Notice that allowed eligible vehicles transporting hay to travel under notice and without a permit, including B-doubles up to 26 metres long and up to 2.83m wide on all approved roads and up to 4.6m high, on the approved 4.6m high network.

And today the Federal Government announced its reaction, and issued a new response covering all of Australia and to be administered through the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR).



From midnight tonight, longer and higher loads of hay and fodder will be allowed to travel on state and national-controlled roads, Federal Nationals leader Michael McCormack said.



Heavy vehicles up to a maximum height of 4.6 metres and 2.83 metres wide will no longer require a permit to access the existing state-controlled road networks. Previously access was limited for Class 3 vehicles up to 2.6 metres wide and 4.3 metres high.

“Today’s announcement is a practical step to support the large amounts of fodder from Western Australia and Tasmania loaded and transported to drought affected areas, particularly to regional NSW,” Mr McCormack said.

“The Notice will remove the need for up to 6,000 consents a year. It is estimated farming operators will save the equivalent of up to 54,000 days per year applying and waiting for permits.”

Permits will still be required through the NHVR Portal (www.nhrv.gov.au/drought) for access to some local government roads.

Michael McCormack at the truck regulation announcement today at Royalla.

For Eugowra’s Mr Cox, it’s a case of still driving week after week to get hay for his employer Glenleigh Pastoral Company, in the central-west.

It’s a weekly ritual travelling to Echuca and Boort and it didn’t look like ending anytime soon.

“The story we did,” he says, “I hope helped thousands of people because we just couldn’t go on with the way things were going. But it is still hard. To drive on some local roads I still need to get a permit from the council for local roads and that can take up to seven days to come through. We just don’t have time to wait. The situation is not fixed yet.” Glenleigh has already gone through 13,000 big square bales to feed stock so far this year.

He said he was very happy that both state and federal government had done something to relax hay truck restrictions on state and federal roads. “That is a big help,” he said. But there seemed no end to the drought and moving hay. “It’s only going to get worse,” he said.

