Barnawartha prices bat on bravely

Central Highlands at centre of drought stoush
A stoush between the Member for Gregory and the state’s Agriculture Minister has highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the drought declaration and revocation process in Queensland.
The Grove Shorthorns hit $55,000 high
The Grove Shorthorns sale pushed to a top of $55,000 and averaged $8504, with a 100 per cent clearance, on Thursday.
DNA new weapon in pest animal war
The Centre for Invasive Species Solutions has launched 21 new projects to combat pest animals.
Dual purpose profit the key to Breed More Ewes
Western Queensland grazier Ben Banks has long known the value of a Merino ewe.
‘Old man winter’ on the prowl | Grain Brokers Australia
Like drought, frost can have substantial emotional and financial effects on farmers and their businesses.