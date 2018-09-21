Barnawartha prices bat on bravely

Barnawartha store cattle hold firm values amid reduced bidding


News
James Nicolson, Tallangatta Valley, achieved budget expectations with the sale of a pen of Angus-Simmental steers, 347kg, at $1045 at the Barnawartha sale

James Nicolson, Tallangatta Valley, achieved budget expectations with the sale of a pen of Angus-Simmental steers, 347kg, at $1045 at the Barnawartha sale

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.