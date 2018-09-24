Rising journos encouraged to apply for JB Fairfax award

Budding rural journalists in Queensland are being encouraged to enter the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Foundation (RASF) JB Fairfax Award for Journalism, with a key element of the scholarship now occurring in Brisbane.

Applications for the 2019 JB Fairfax scholarship close on September 30.

Queensland is pivotal to the JB Fairfax Scholarship, as the Brisbane-based ABC Landline program will again play host to the successful recipient as part of the RASF scholarship in 2019.

A member of the iconic publishing dynasty of the same name, John B Fairfax knows the importance of news to a community, especially in rural and regional Australia.

That is why he helped established a scholarship for rural journalism through the RASF.

Mr Fairfax says there are many stories to be told in rural and regional townships and the scholarship in his name seeks to find and support young storytellers.

“I had a desire to encourage and support young people and give them an opportunity they may not otherwise have had,” Mr Fairfax said.

With the assistance of the RASF he established the JB Fairfax Award to identify and assist up-and-coming rural journalists who are studying at either TAFE or university.

“I am especially proud of the journalism award and encourage people to apply, with the objective of joining a special group whom I hope will promote the valuable contribution our rural and regional communities make to our economy,” Mr Fairfax said.

The 2018 JB Fairfax Award recipient is Katrina Nash of Cudal in country NSW.

Katrina refers to her experience since receiving her honour as invaluable and says the practical support on offer will greatly assist her in achieving her dream of becoming a rural journalist.

“Growing up in a rural area I am aware of the important role regional journalists play in rural communities. My ambition to become a regional journalist was always there, now thanks to the JB Fairfax Award, I am one step closer,” Katrina said.

“From participating in the Sydney Royal Easter Show internship program as a member of the media team to my upcoming internships with ABC’s Landline program in Brisbane and The Land newspaper, the opportunities are endless,” she added.

Recipients like Katrina also receive a $10,000 cash prize to assist their career development.