New leadership style needed says ABC board

Both sides of politics expect more will be revealed about why the ABC board sacked the broadcaster's managing director Michelle Guthrie.

Ms Guthrie was kicked out of the job on Monday, two-and-a-half years into her five-year term.

Board chairman Justin Milne said her relationship with the government could have been better, and she was not the right leader for the ABC.

"The board felt in the end that her leadership style was not the style that we needed going forward. We needed a different leadership style," Mr Milne told the ABC.

Labor communications spokeswoman Michelle Rowland said the move took her "completely by surprise".

Though she understands Mr Milne doesn't want to go into the details of the sacking, Australians will be curious as to what transpired, she said, with Senate estimates in October an opportunity for more transparency.

"I think there will be opportunities for that coming up at Senate estimates in the near future," Ms Roland told ABC Radio on Tuesday.

Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt said he too was surprised by the step, and expects Communication Minister Mitch Fifield will be involved in working out what happened.

"He would have a key role in looking at all of the events as they unfolded and what has to occur now," Mr Wyatt told ABC TV on Tuesday.

Ms Guthrie is considering her legal options.

"I am devastated by the board's decision to terminate my employment despite no claim of wrongdoing on my part," she said in a statement on Monday.

"I believe there is no justification for the board to trigger that termination clause. I am considering my legal options."

Various reports said the relationship between Ms Guthrie and Mr Milne had broken down in recent times. Her contract contained a clause allowing the board to sack her without a reason at any time.

The first woman to run the ABC and a former Google and News Corp executive, Ms Guthrie was appointed in May 2016 to drive digital transformation.

Mr Milne said her relationship with the government "could have been better", but there had been no government pressure and it had been entirely a board decision.

ABC journalists and the media union have been critical of Ms Guthrie's leadership, expressing hopes the next director will be an advocate for the broadcaster.

David Anderson, a 30-year ABC veteran, will be acting managing director while a formal search looking at internal and external candidates begins.

