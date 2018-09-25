Jail over killing of eagles in a Victorian first

A man accused of killing hundreds of wedge-tailed eagles in Victoria's east has been handed the first custodial sentence for the destruction of protected wildlife in the state after he pleaded guilty to the crime.

Murray James Silvester faced Sale Magistrates Court on Monday morning charged over the deaths of the protected birds of prey.

He was found guilty of the death of 420 wedge-tailed eagles in East Gippsland between October 2016 and February this year, and sentenced to 14 days in jail and fined $2500.

It's understood to be the first custodial sentence for the destruction of protected wildlife handed out in Victoria.

The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning has been investigating the deaths since uncovering scores of dead eagles at the Tubbut property in May.

A department spokesman said on Monday night that the investigation into the deaths was ongoing.



"As this matter is subject to an ongoing investigation and potentially subject to further legal proceedings it would be inappropriate for DELWP to comment on the outcome of this case," he said.

Earlier this month, Mr Silvester was arrested, charged and bailed over the deaths of the eagles.

He was charged with killing protected wildlife through the use of bait impregnated with poison.

He was forced to surrender his passport to ensure his next court appearance. He is originally from New Zealand.

In May, DELWP officers discovered at least 136 wedge-tailed eagles dead at a property in Tubbut, along with the carcasses of four other protected bird series.

Initial reports indicated 81 dead eagles had been found, but the department confirmed on June 12 that 136 dead eagles had been counted throughout one bushland property. The birds were believed to have been intentionally poisoned.

The carcasses of 136 wedge-tailed eagles were recently found hidden in East Gippsland.

Authorities called it the "biggest case" they had ever seen and feared the toll could be far greater.

A month later, in June, four other properties in East Gippsland were raided as authorities continued the investigation.

Native animal skulls were seized when about 45 investigators from police and government agencies raided the properties.

Wedge-tailed eagles are protected under the Wildlife Act 1975.

Information can be provided anonymously by phoning DELWP's Customer Service Centre on 136 186 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

