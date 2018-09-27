Prince Charles puts pen to paper for Aussie woolgrowers

From across the other side of the world our head of commonwealth has acknowledged Australia’s 41,000 woolgrowers during the current dry and trying conditions.

His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, has written a letter to all woolgrowers letting them know they are in his thoughts, offering reassurance and support.



In a letter distributed by Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), on special request from Clarence House, to woolgrowers throughout Australia, The Prince of Wales expresses his sadness at the impact the drought has had on woolgrowers throughout the country.

“I cannot begin to imagine the anguish that those of you who have been affected by this climatic tragedy must be facing,” wrote The Prince of Wales.

“I wanted you to know that you are very much in my thoughts at this difficult time.

“Please be assured that my Campaign for Wool will continue to do everything it can to support the Australian wool growing community, not only throughout these difficult times but perhaps more importantly, in the future when the growing conditions return to normal.”

AWI CEO Stuart McCullough said he was confident woolgrowers would welcome the letter from The Prince of Wales who is himself a sheep farmer.

“The letter to woolgrowers acknowledges their resilience and recognises the challenging Australian climate,” Mr McCullough said.

The letter to woolgrowers comes ahead of a visit by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to drought-affected Dubbo in NSW’s Central West on October 17, 2018.