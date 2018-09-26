Tumbarumba cowboy wins pro-tour title

TOP OF THE COWBOYS: Ben Hall of Tumbarumba shows his form in the bareback event riding the horse Swamp Fever. Picture: Dave Ethell

TUMBARUMBA cowboy Ben Hall has had a successful season on the circuit to make his way into the winners circle again.

Hall continues to put southern NSW on the map in the Australian Professional Rodeo Association (APRA) standings.

This year he has earned his third pro-tour championship with the association. Winning the pro-tour means his points were added up throughout the year and it required consistency to be in the top spot.

I had 18 wins this season, Sydney Royal Easter Show was the most rewarding and paid close to $10,000. - Ben Hall

Hall said it was great to come out on top after competing at 52 rodeos for the season.

“I had 18 wins this season, Sydney Royal Easter Show was the most rewarding and paid close to $10,000,” he said.

He has cemented the recent wins after starting in the event of bareback riding nine years ago.

Now the focus is on preparing for the National Finals Rodeo. “This will mainly involve fitness and (riding) practice horses,” he said.

One of the highlights of the season was an 85-point ride at Denliquin Pro Rodeo. Hall drew a horse called Medicine Woman. Meanwhile, fellow southern NSW competitor Clay Bush had a stellar season on the pro rodeo circuit. He won the most prize money in the all around cowboy standings. Bush backed up to win the rope and tie, and team roping heeler pro-tour titles and was sixth in steer wrestling.



According to an APRA spokesman he will be the favourite to win the all around at the national finals in Warwick.



The four rounds of the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals will be at the Warwick Showgrounds on four successive nights from October 24 to 27.



Pro-tour winners:



All Around cowboy - Clay Bush, Yass

All around cowgirl – Cherie O’Donoghue, Lockington, Victoria



Saddle bronc – Cameron Webster, Wandoan, Queensland



Bull ride – Jason O’Hearn, Rothbury



Bareback bronc – Ben Hall, Tumbarumba



Rope and tie – Clay Bush, Yass



Steer wrestling – Ryley Gibb, Charters Towers, Queensland



Team roping header – Shane Kenny, Emerald, Queensland



Team roping heeler – Clay Bush, Yass, NSW



Barrel race – Candy Michaelis, Lewiston, South Australia



Breakaway roping: Cherie O’Donoghue, Lockington, Victoria

