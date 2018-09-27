Ever seen a sheep with a mullet?

There's no doubt about it, New Zealand’s "Shearing King's" son is following in his dad's footsteps, with the debut of what could be his signature shearing style – a mullet.

Jack Fagan, the son of legendary Kiwi shearer Sir David Fagan has become the talk of the town after giving his pet sheep Boofy a Honey Badger-esque mullet.

"Boofy lives in our front paddock with our pet horse, he's the only sheep we've got. The sheep thinks he's a horse and the horse thinks he's a sheep," says Sir David.

Sir David says the pet sheep was given the iconic hairstyle as a tribute to the All Blacks, and after coming across the photo, rugby player Brodie Retallick reposted it on Instagram.

"Jack had put the photo on his Facebook page and people just picked it up from there, but I don't know how Brodie Retallick got it", said Sir David Fagan.

While the famous farming family had taken an assortment of photos of the sheep, Sir David says the one that Retallick shared was the best shot.

"I took that last photo when I was driving up our driveway and I saw Boofy looking what I would describe as "majestic". I took that photo because I thought 'man, that sheep thinks he is king of the castle, doesn't he'.

Sir David Fagan says his son doesn't have any future plans to expand his mullet styling skills.

"Jack hasn't done anything like this before, it was just a bit of fun that's gone a bit nuts."

