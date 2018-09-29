Crossbred young ewes made to a respectable high of $254 and Merino ewes a season’s high of $270 at Wycheproof on Friday.

Sold on the AFL Grand final public to a large and eager floowing of crowd the respective market toppers came forward in outstanding condition defying the tight seasonal conditions of the greater northwest of the state.



Other front-paddock pens of crossbred young ewes made $230 to $252 a head while other needing further condition were sold from $190 Head.

A small of 18-drop crossbred ewe lambs also won good demand seling unshorn from $118 to $178, and to $193 for those off-shears.



The best priced Merino were the perennial drawcard lot bred by JJ Hallam & Co, Hopetoun. These Ridgeway Advantage June 17-drop young ewes were March shorn while the majority spring-shorn lots made $170 to $244 a head.with a few meaning further condition were priced at $140- $155.



The demand for older breeding ewes was soft in comparison to the younger age groups. Large framed and heavy condition ewes four and five year-olds made $100 to 120, with an odd lots not meeting the vendor’s reserve.



The line-up of wethers included drafts of 17-drop and 18-drop pens. The former were sold at butchers’ price rates of $82 to $134 a head while 18-drop unshorn lots made $50 to $99 depending on size and condition.



The sale was conducted by Elders Wycheproof and branches.



Wyche crossbreds to $254, Merinos to $270 Trevor Carter, Hamilton said the market price for crossbred ewes of $254 a head

Elders Ron Rutledge and son Tom lend a hand

Lou Hallum Rainbow with his JJ Hallum & Co Ridgeway Advance Merino young ewes sold for a season high $270 a head

Brad Prices and mother Melinda Price of Elaine were repeat buyers at Wycheproof

Emma Moon and daughter Isabel, 8 months, of Pyramid Hill paid $150 a head for Merino young ewes.

Tweet Facebook of

.



The story Wyche crossbreds to $254, Merinos to $270 first appeared on Stock & Land.