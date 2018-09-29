Wyche crossbreds to $254, Merinos to $270

Crossbred young ewes made to a respectable high of $254 and Merino ewes a season’s high of $270 at Wycheproof on Friday.
Sold on the AFL Grand final public to a large and eager floowing of crowd the respective market toppers came forward in outstanding condition defying the tight seasonal conditions of the greater northwest of the state.
Other front-paddock pens of crossbred young ewes made $230 to $252 a head while other needing further condition were sold from $190 Head.
A small of 18-drop crossbred ewe lambs also won good demand seling unshorn from $118 to $178, and to $193 for those off-shears.
The best priced Merino were the perennial drawcard lot bred by JJ Hallam & Co, Hopetoun. These Ridgeway Advantage June 17-drop young ewes were March shorn while the majority spring-shorn lots made $170 to $244 a head.with a few meaning further condition were priced at $140- $155.
The demand for older breeding ewes was soft in comparison to the younger age groups. Large framed and heavy condition ewes four and five year-olds made $100 to 120, with an odd lots not meeting the vendor’s reserve.
The line-up of wethers included drafts of 17-drop and 18-drop pens. The former were sold at butchers’ price rates of $82 to $134 a head while 18-drop unshorn lots made $50 to $99 depending on size and condition.
The sale was conducted by Elders Wycheproof and branches.
