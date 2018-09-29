Wyche crossbreds to $254, Merinos to $270

Big crowd, quality yarding, excellent result for the conditions


Sheep
Shane George Bealah and Graeme Summerhayes, Elders Rainbow sold the opening pen of BLM-cross ewes at $252 a head

Crossbred young ewes have made to a respectable high of $254 and Merino ewes a season's high of $270 at Wycheproof

Crossbred young ewes made to a respectable high of $254 and Merino ewes a season’s high of $270 at Wycheproof on Friday.

Sold on the AFL Grand final public to a large and eager floowing of crowd the respective market toppers came forward in outstanding condition defying the tight seasonal  conditions of the greater northwest of the state.

Other front-paddock pens of crossbred young ewes made $230 to $252 a head while other needing further condition were sold from $190 Head.

A small of 18-drop crossbred ewe lambs also won good demand seling unshorn from $118 to $178, and to $193 for those off-shears.

The best priced Merino were the perennial drawcard lot bred by JJ Hallam & Co, Hopetoun. These Ridgeway Advantage June 17-drop young ewes were March shorn while the majority spring-shorn lots made $170 to $244 a head.with a few meaning further condition were priced at $140- $155.

The demand for older breeding ewes was soft in comparison to the younger age groups. Large framed and heavy condition ewes four and five year-olds made $100 to 120, with an odd lots not meeting the vendor’s reserve.

The line-up of wethers included drafts of 17-drop and 18-drop pens. The former were sold at butchers’ price rates of $82 to $134 a head while 18-drop unshorn lots made $50 to $99 depending on size and condition.

The sale was conducted by Elders Wycheproof and branches.

  • Trevor Carter, Hamilton said the market price for crossbred ewes of $254 a head

  • Elders Ron Rutledge and son Tom lend a hand

  • Lou Hallum Rainbow with his JJ Hallum & Co Ridgeway Advance Merino young ewes sold for a season high $270 a head

  • Brad Prices and mother Melinda Price of Elaine were repeat buyers at Wycheproof

  • Emma Moon and daughter Isabel, 8 months, of Pyramid Hill paid $150 a head for Merino young ewes.

Faces at Wycheproof sale

