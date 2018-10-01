Warrawee makes $1.8m at auction

Tara property Warrawee makes $1.8 million


Property
UNDER THE HAMMER: The Tara property Warrawee has sold for $1.8 million at an Elders auction.

UNDER THE HAMMER: The Tara property Warrawee has sold for $1.8 million at an Elders auction.

Aa

The Tara property Warrawee has sold for $1.8 million at an Elders auction.

Aa

TARA property Warrawee has sold at an Elders auction for $1.8 million.

Bought by Gary and Lynda Johnson from Dulacca, the 987 hectare (2438 acre) property is in two freehold portions.

The sale price is equal to about $1824/ha ($738/acre).

Marketing agent Mick Cuskelly, Elders, Dalby, said 11 parties had registered to bid with four parties active during the auction.

Warrawee has steel cattle yards with a crush, calf cradle and loading ramp.

Warrawee has steel cattle yards with a crush, calf cradle and loading ramp.

About a third of the property has been cultivated. Water is supplied by a bore, six dams plus a hole in Undulla Creek.

Improvements include a four bedroom home, grain shed, garage, stables for six horses, a two stand shearing shed, and a 100 tonne grain silo. There are also steel cattle yards with a crush, calf cradle and loading ramp. 

The fencing on Warrawee ranges from as new to good stock proof condition.

RELATED STORY: ‘Negotiations continuing on Condamine property Westfield’.

The story Warrawee makes $1.8m at auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.