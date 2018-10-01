Warrawee makes $1.8m at auction

TARA property Warrawee has sold at an Elders auction for $1.8 million.

Bought by Gary and Lynda Johnson from Dulacca, the 987 hectare (2438 acre) property is in two freehold portions.

The sale price is equal to about $1824/ha ($738/acre).

Marketing agent Mick Cuskelly, Elders, Dalby, said 11 parties had registered to bid with four parties active during the auction.

Warrawee has steel cattle yards with a crush, calf cradle and loading ramp.

About a third of the property has been cultivated. Water is supplied by a bore, six dams plus a hole in Undulla Creek.



Improvements include a four bedroom home, grain shed, garage, stables for six horses, a two stand shearing shed, and a 100 tonne grain silo. There are also steel cattle yards with a crush, calf cradle and loading ramp.



The fencing on Warrawee ranges from as new to good stock proof condition.



