US Farm Bill expires

US farm lobby groups are uneasy after the US Congress failed to pass a new Farm Bill in its last week of sitting before the US goes through mid-term elections in November.

The present Farm Bill expired on September 30, meaning a number of programs run under the auspices of the bill do not have any new funding until the new bill is passed or an extension to the current bill is granted.

The delays in passing the bill are another sore point for the farm lobby, already unhappy at the US Government’s handling of the trade war with China.

US Wheat Associates (USW) president Vince Peterson said he wanted action immediately to protect the Foreign Market Development (FMD) program, run by the US Department of Agriculture.

“The FMD program is fundamental to our work promoting U.S. wheat around the world,” he said.

“With no FMD allocation, we will have to cover costs incurred after October 1 by shifting funds away from our activities or by using reserves from producer funds.

“That is a short-term bridge that we have used in the past, but it is not sustainable for more than several months; beyond that, we would have to start cutting activities and eventually closing offices,” Mr Peterson said.

Under the FMD program, USW operates 14 offices internationally to promote US wheat.