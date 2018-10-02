Navillus builds on organic advantage | Video

FERTILE Callide Valley property Navillus is a mixed farming and grazing enterprise located on the north western edge of Biloela.



With a freehold area of 896 hectares (2216 acres) in nine freehold titles, Navillus has 273ha of irrigation, of which 37ha is certified organic.



The Certified Organic Growers operation produces fresh herbs including coriander, parsley, dill, lemon grass and mint.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Navillus.

The herbs are distributed to supermarkets throughout Australia and internationally to Europe and the US. Basil is also grown conventionally.

The 558 megalitre irrigation allocation is sourced from bores and release water from Kroombit Dam. Additional water storages filled by licensed water harvesting.

The remaining 600ha is grazing and dryland cropping country. It is a mixture of alluvial bluegum flats, brigalow and softwood scrub developed to improved pastures.

The grazing area is serviced by a large set of steel and timber yards which include an Arrow Farmquip force tub, plunge dip and vet crush.

Sheds are situated across the property, providing storage for machinery, farm equipment and hay. The main 27x27m shed includes the two cold rooms, a workshop and ablutions block.

Accommodation comprises three residences plus staff quarters.

The main residence is a large, modern family home set in an established garden.

The two story home features living, entertaining and car accommodation on the lower level and four bedrooms and bathroom on the upper level. The living areas flow onto a patio, inground pool and lawns.



There is also a four bedroom lowset brick home and a lowset three bedroom house as well as staff quarters.



Marketing agent Mark Simpson, Ray White Rural, said Navillus was a diverse property that enjoyed a history of making a profit every year.



Mr Simpson said financial data was available to qualified buyers.

“With 50 years of family ownership the owners have made the decision to retire and offer their property for genuine sale as a whole property or in portions.”

Expressions of interest close on October 18.

Contact Mark Simpson, 0418 792 647, Ray White Rural Biloela.



