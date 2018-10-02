Barfield asking $650,000

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the Walgett, NSW, property Barfield after it was passed in at a Ray White Rural auction on September 27.

Located 70km from Walgett and 50km from Lightning Ridge, the 4654 hectare (11,500 acre) property is now listed at $650,000 – about $139.60/ha ($56.50/acre).

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Barfield.

Barfield is described as having black to red sandy loam, box flats, with some gilgai country. Vegetation includes mulga, cabbage salt bush, legumes, buffell grass and crows foot.

Water is supplied from six dams and two bores.

The property is estimated carry 250-300 cows.

Contact Don Schieb, 0428 221 100, or Chris Korff, 0427 005 090, Ray White Rural.

