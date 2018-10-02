A series of drought management workshops have been planned for NSW Murray region.



Being organised by the Murray Local Land Services, the workshop are designed to assist livestock manager on decision-making, livestock nutrition and related animal health issues.

Covering all of the Murray region during October and November the workshops will address stock management and opportunities for both stock and crops heading into late spring and summer.

Speakers include Murray Local Land Services veterinarians and agricultural experts, along with guest presenters.

The first of the workshops is being held 9am-1pm at Wakool Service Club, Wakool, on Friday October 5th. This will be following by workshops on 9am-1pm Tuesday morning October 9th at Coreen, CDHBU Football Clubrooms, Wednesday morning October 10th at Moulamein Bowling Club and Thursday morning 11 October Deniliquin RSL Club.

Further meeting are planned for Jerilderie Oct-15th, Walbundrie Oct-16th while planned meetings at Holbrook and Tooma are yet to be advised.

The story NSW Murray Region drought workshops first appeared on Stock & Land.