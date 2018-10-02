Interstate love strong for Charinga / Banavie

A BEVY of interstate ram buyers took the long trip to St Arnaud, in Victoria’s eastern Wimmera, on Monday to get hold of some Charinga / Banavie genetics at the stud’s annual ram sale.

Andrew Calvert, Wool Solutions, said he had bought a consignment of rams to head to Tasmania to a range of clients from the higher rainfall northern Midlands to those in the Midlands proper where annual rainfall is only around the 500mm mark.

“A focus on wool quality and soft handling, crimpy white wool is important while the quantity of wool is also there,” Mr Calvert said.

“The sheep are very adaptable and have managed well in Tasmania with no soundness or feet issues even though they are big animals.”

Nigel Brumpton, Mt Ascot Merino Stud, Mitchell, in western Queensland, said with a summer rainfall, wool quality is a critical factor for him.

“Deep crimpiness and the ability to produce bright white wool is critical for us with the summer active rainfall pattern we get and these sheep fit the bill perfectly.”

“It can also get very dry so we need good doing sheep and the doability of the Charinga and Banavie rams is excellent.”

Angus Ashby, North Ashrose Merino Stud, Gulnare, South Australia, said the style of sheep on offer at Charinga / Banavie was well suited to his area.

“The climate in the Wimmera and the Mid North are fairly similar, the big framed, heavy cutting sheep are well suited.”