Nats promise $325k for Euroa yards if re-elected

The Nationals have pledged a further $325,000 to the Euroa Saleyards redevelopment project if returned to government in November.

Member for Euroa and Deputy Leader of The Nationals Steph Ryan will attend today’s sale to make the announcement for stage three of the redevelopment project.

Key features of stage three include further roofing over pens, new pens in the existing pen area, new scales and relocation of the D1 loading ramp.

“The Euroa saleyards can handle up to 3500 head of cattle a day, making it a major hub for farmers and buyers across our region” Ms Ryan said in a prepared statement.

“With 14 cattle sales a year, including the signature Black Angus Feature sales, the Euroa saleyards helps our farmers get their product to market.

“Stages one and two underpinned the saleyard’s ongoing operation in Euroa while three will cement its reputation as the best place to buy and sell cattle.”

Euroa stock agent Russell Mawson, Landmark said any further assistance for the Euroa saleyards would be a blessing.

“The improvements that have been made to this centre in recent times has brought it up to modern industry standard and we need to continue to meet those standards for work safe and animal health reasons”.

Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Leader of The Nationals Peter Walsh said The Nationals were committed to investing in the infrastructure farmers need to boost their productivity and profitability.

“This commitment will also provide tangible benefits for the township of Euroa, with local businesses such as cafes and bakeries benefiting significantly on sale days,” Mr Walsh said.

