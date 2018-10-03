Lockyer Valley orchard on the market | Video

GREG and Jenny Krenske’s prized Lockyer Valley orchard is on the market. To be auctioned by Colliers International on October 26, the commercial fruit orchard is being offered with fixed assets, plant and also the business, publicly known as farmgate 1411.

The 43 hectare (105 acre) freehold property has more than 10,000 fruit trees including nectarines, mangoes, avocados, custard apples, limes, sweet persimmons, dragon fruits, figs and feijoa.

Hail and side netting covers about 4ha of the orchard. A further 17ha is set up with poles and cabling for installing and replacing netting.

In addition to the commercial orchard, there are also crayfish ponds and cattle yards.

Improvements include a four bedroom, brick and tile house, workers’ accommodation with eight bedrooms for 16 residents, a farm office, packing shed, cold room, machinery sheds, chemicals shed, and a workshop. The 33x14m packing shed has three grading delivery lines.



The property also features the farmgate 1411 shop, which was set up more than 30 years ago to service the public. Notification for the fruit in season is posted on Facebook. The shop also supplies fruit to customers who sell at farmers markets and in Brisbane.

There are seven licensed bores with three dams used for irrigation on farmgate 1411.

The property has been held in the one family for almost 40 years and is offered for genuine sale due to owners retiring.



Plant and equipment considered core to the operation are also included in the sale.



Contact Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, or Peter Uebergang, 0447 007 744, Colliers International.

