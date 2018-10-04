Calls for emerging industry panel

Rural industries, Research Development Corporation, AgriFutures Australia has called for applications to join its Emerging Industries Advisory Panel.

Targeting entrepreneurs, economists and applicants with a research and development background, AgriFutures said it is looking to create an open minded team who will support the emergence of new agricultural industries, such as sheep milk and Manuka honey, through the short-listing of research applications aimed at building new industries.



AgriFutures, managing director, John Harvey said the panel will play a vital role in helping achieve key organisational goals.

“We’ve set an ambitious goal of identifying and supporting the emergence of agricultural industries that can reach or exceed a $10 million per annum threshold in the next five years,” he said.



“These emerging animal and plant industries play an important part in the Australian agricultural landscape, they contribute to the national economy, and they will be key to meeting global food demands.”

AgriFutures, program manager research and innovation, Duncan Farquhar said it was an exciting opportunity to make a real impact on the future of agriculture.

“We have already identified a number of niche industries with real potential. Now it’s time to get a leading team together to identify how we are going to encourage people developing these industries to ensure their future sustainability and profitability,” Mr Farquhar said.

AgriFutures said the advisory panel members would be entitled to sitting fees and travel expenses for meetings and will meet, on average, three times per year either in person or through a teleconference.

Visit agrifutures.com.au/emerging-industries-advisory-panel/ for more information about the application process and selection criteria.



Applications close 5:00pm (AEST) Wednesday, 31 October 2018.