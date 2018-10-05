Siwa passed in for $7m

ADRIAN and Margaret Tiller’s Maranoa property Siwa remains on the market after it was passed in for $7 million at a Ray White Rural auction today.

Bidding opened from the floor opened at $5m, with several pauses in the multi-property auction in Brisbane, before rising to the $7m passed in figure.

Parties were involved in negotiations immediately after the event.

Located 100km south of Roma in a brigalow/belah belt of country, Siwa covers 4976 hectares (12,294 acres). The property is Australian Organic Certified and about 98 per cent white on Queensland Government vegetation maps.

The country is relatively flat terrain, which has predominately brigalow/belah dark soils with melon holes throughout. Over the past 15 years Mr Tiller and his team have been constantly developing the property.



Some 1685ha of Siwa is currently cultivated.

The balance being either raked and suitable for further cultivation development, or cutter bared, Grasland pelleted or recently pulled. The grazing country has a dense coverage of buffel along with natural pastures including Mitchell and Flinders grasses.

Mr Tiller has used the cultivation country to grow wheat, sorghum, barley, oats vetch, silk sorghum where it has been harvested for grain, baled for hay or fed off to livestock.

The property has an abundant amount of water being water by 13 dams which are filled by overland flow plus are connect by a bore drain which feeds from a share bore which is used as a backup during extreme dry seasons. Water is also reticulated by electric pressure pump to the house, sheds, cattle yards as well as stock troughs.

Siwa also has two large steel framed sheds.

Mr Tiller is recognised as a pioneer in the use of marsupial proof fencing. The boundary is predominantly 1.15m high netting plus two barbs on top. The internal fencing is 90cm high ringlock plus a top barb. The paddocks are all suitable for running sheep and or goats as well as cattle.

The permanent steel and portable panel construction includes a Clipex curved crowd tub and race, separate weigh box and vet crush, all under cover and on a concrete slab. There is also a new steel double deck loading ramp, which has access from the main road by a formed gravel road.



The cattle yards have been almost totally been rebuilt in the last two years.

There are three accommodation areas. The main homestead is a lowset four bedroom timber home, the two bedroom quarters are in a well maintained condition, and there is a donga with four bedrooms and ensuites. Siwa also has two large steel framed sheds.

Siwa is described as a very well managed and developed property, which offers great diversity with organic cropping grain/forage/hay, cattle, sheep or goats.

Contact Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural Roma.

