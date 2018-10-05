Tirrill remains on the market | Video

THE 1457 hectare (3600 acre) Upper Manning Valley property Tirrill was passed in at auction for $1.5 million.



Water is a feature of the property with a 3.7km frontage to the Rowley River and 5.3km frontage to Tirrill Creek. Added to this are the semi-permanent creeks of Little Creek and Middle Creek running through the middle of the property. The property is also well serviced with nine large spring fed dams.

Tirrill is in seven separate lots ranging from 140ha to 312ha with surveyed road access. There is 9km of constructed roadway providing access to all of the individual surveyed titles

Located a 90 minute drive to Taree, there is a bitumen road to within 30km of property from the Oxley Highway.

Improvements include a three bedroom workers cottage with wrap around verandahs. There are also two sets of cattle yards.

Tirrill is described as Ideal grazing country with 1020mm average annual rainfall. There are kikuyu ridgelines and excellent coverage of native grasses. Currently 50 per cent of the property is arable with 50pc being open timbered grazing country suitable for wintering cattle, sheltering or to get through dry times.

