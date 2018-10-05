Rocky Springs passed in for $2.05m | Video

SIGNIFICANT Sunshine Coast hinterland property Rocky Springs is on the market after being passed in auction for $2.05 million today.



Located about 1.5 hours north of Brisbane CBD, the 1138 hectare (2807 acre) property features stunning forest, mountains and streams. Rocky Springs is in seven titles.

Marketing agent Jez McNamara, Ray White Rural, said a property like Rocky Springs rarely came onto the market.



“The scale and location gives multiple options and may appeal to a wide range of buyers,” Mr McNamara said.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Rocky Springs.

“The astute investor could buy for the multiple titles and valuable timber, or it could be purchased for its conservation value and to simply enjoy.



“The mountain bike park could be opened to the public or eco tourism could be developed to provide recreation for the huge market in Brisbane just over one hours drive away.

Rocky Springs has been developed for recreation activities with 25km of mountain bike trails also suitable for bushwalking. There is an abundance of wildlife, including red deer.

Improvements include a new two bedroom caretakers home, a permanent one bedroom demountable, a workshop with concrete floor, mountain bike hut and various shelters.

Permanent water provided by several dams and flowing mountain streams

“The more than 25km of mountain bike trails range from serious downhill sections, flowing trails through the spectacular countryside, and even a jumps course beside a rocky stream complete with a small stage, bar area and pizza oven,” Mr McNamara said.

“The property offers multiple uses from timber production, eco tourism activities, a four wheel drive and motorbike adventure park, or you may prefer to get together with family and friends and buy a title each, to use as your own weekend hideaway.



“Regardless of future uses, pristine blocks of this size - in this area so close to Brisbane, are a scarce commodity.”

