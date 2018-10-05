POLICE are investigate the sabotage of organic potato and garlic crops in the Lockyer Valley’s Mt Sylvia area.

Sergeant Troy Whittle from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) said it was alleged an unknown person introduced a herbicide into the irrigation system on the farm in August last year, resulting in the loss of the potato and garlic crop and the contamination of the soil.

The immediate damage is estimated to be worth more than $750,000.

The damage is estimated to be worth more than $750,000, with ongoing losses expected to exceed $1 million.



Police believe this to be an isolated incident, and have confirmed that no contaminated produce left the location and there was no threat to the public as a result of this offence.

Detectives and forensic officers have obtained samples from the property for testing.

Detectives said they had spoken to witnesses and neighbours in the area and are also reviewing CCTV camera footage from the offence location.

Detectives are calling for anyone who has information about this wilful damage offence to come forward and speak with police. Quote the reference number: QP1701997579.

Crime can also be reported to Policelink on 131 444 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers, on 1800 333 000.

The story Potato, garlic crops sabotaged first appeared on Queensland Country Life.