Dancing up a storm at Coonamble | Photos

WHAT a night, while they haven’t actually made it rain yet, the 900 strong crowd at the Coonamble Raindance certainly danced enough for a storm on the weekend.
Locals and visitors kicked up heels and boots to country rock cover band Brewn, who were preceded by local talent Castlereagh Connection.
The event was put together by a dedicated group of locals, aiming to boost the local economy and lift people’s spirits during the drought.
Raindance committee members included Helen Rackham, Ana Robson, Anne Cullen, Pip Goldsmith, Scott and Kylie Parry, Jill Kelly, Emily Warner, Tallah Looten, Jill Kelly, Tony Single, Sharon O’Keeffe, Amanda Glasson, Lee O’Connor, Rodney Vallett, Mel Sheppard, Gemma Pettiford, Scott Richardson, Vicki Fisher, Angus Chadwick, Ken Waterford, Tom Cullen, Rodney Pitman, Mandy Carlin, Robert Thomas and Emma Nalder, the committee was headed up by local farmer James Nalder and support was received by many locals who pitched in to get the Coonamble showground raindance ready.
Coonamble Raindance committee president, James Nalder said the event would not have been possible without the overwhelming support of sponsors.
Major, or ‘flood’ sponsors included the Coonamble Shire, Landmark, Drought Angels, the NSW State Government and Corteva (Dow AgroSciences).