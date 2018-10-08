Dancing up a storm at Coonamble | Photos RAINDANCERS: Molly MacKay, Coonamble; Grace Timbs, Sydney; Ashley Timbs, Central Coast, Madeline Ryan, Coonamble and Bill Mackay, Coonamble.

Samantha Stratton, Coonamble; Katherine Goldsmith, Coonamble and Rebecca Kennedy, Narromine enjoyed the night at the Coonamble Raindance.

Julie Forsyth, Veronica Underwood and Dianne Elliot all from Coonamble district, at the Coonamble Raindance.

Carmen Main, Coonamble, with Donna Ditchfield, Coonamble

MAKE IT RAIN: Coonamble Raindance committee president, James Nalder with Stephanie Browsky, Coonamble.

Coonamble Raindance committee members, Pip Goldsmith and Jillian Kelly enjoy their hard work.

Coonamble Shire Mayor, Allan Karanouh, Catherine Peart, Gulargambone, Michael and Bettina Spora, Gulargambone at the Coonamble Raindance.

VISITING FRIENDS: Isabella and Josh Hall, Wallangra with Frank Power and Danielle Littlewood, Wellington, travelled to visit friends and attend the Coonamble Raindance Ball.

Anne Boehm, Narrabri, DarrieaTurley, mayor of Broken Hill and Mellissa Tym from Harbour ISP Mudgee caught up at the Coonamble Raindance.

Kirsty Fisher, Gulargambone, Lee O'Connor, Coonamble and Anne Mackay, Coonamble enjoying the Coonamble Raindance.

Mick Doolan, Coonabarabran, Henry Moxham, Coonamble, Emily Doolan, Coonabarabran and Jo Read, Coonabarabran at the Coonamble Raindance.

Lachlan Marshall (centre) travelled from Brisbane to catch up with Elsie and Charles Buchannan, Come By Chance at the Coonamble Raindance.

Tammy Mudford, Dubbo and Annabelle Fisher, Coonamble tried out the photo wall at the Coonable Raindance.

READY FOR RAIN: Catriona MacCallum, Carmel and Paul Quinn and Nicole Bladwell, all from Dubbo, with Ben Markey, Coonamble at the Coonamble Raindance.

WHAT a night, while they haven’t actually made it rain yet, the 900 strong crowd at the Coonamble Raindance certainly danced enough for a storm on the weekend.

Locals and visitors kicked up heels and boots to country rock cover band Brewn, who were preceded by local talent Castlereagh Connection.

The event was put together by a dedicated group of locals, aiming to boost the local economy and lift people’s spirits during the drought.

Raindance committee members included Helen Rackham, Ana Robson, Anne Cullen, Pip Goldsmith, Scott and Kylie Parry, Jill Kelly, Emily Warner, Tallah Looten, Jill Kelly, Tony Single, Sharon O’Keeffe, Amanda Glasson, Lee O’Connor, Rodney Vallett, Mel Sheppard, Gemma Pettiford, Scott Richardson, Vicki Fisher, Angus Chadwick, Ken Waterford, Tom Cullen, Rodney Pitman, Mandy Carlin, Robert Thomas and Emma Nalder, the committee was headed up by local farmer James Nalder and support was received by many locals who pitched in to get the Coonamble showground raindance ready.

Coonamble Raindance committee president, James Nalder said the event would not have been possible without the overwhelming support of sponsors.

Major, or ‘flood’ sponsors included the Coonamble Shire, Landmark, Drought Angels, the NSW State Government and Corteva (Dow AgroSciences).