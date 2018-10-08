Cambridge Downs heads to auction

QUALITY Surat farming and grazing property Cambridge Downs in heading to auction.

Located 10km east of Surat with a bitumen road frontage, the 1860 hectare (4595 acre) freehold property is being offered by Richard and Katie Goodwin and Katie’s parent’s Rodger and Helen Johnston.

Cambridge Downs is fully developed and features slightly undulating and high yielding heavy black to chocolate downs soils on the bauhinia, belah, coolibah and river country.



Cambridge Downs pictured in 2016.

A total of 800ha (1976 acres) is currently farmed. The 1060ha (2619 acres) of grazing country is well established with buffel, Mitchell and blue grasses.

Cambridge Downs is divided into 11 paddocks, with fencing is described as being in good to sound condition.

The well constructed steel cattle yards have a loading ramp, crush and a branding cradle.

The property is regarded as being superbly watered from an elevated, flowing bore.

Cambridge Downs has a large machinery shed with an enclosed workshop with a concrete floor.

The high capacity 63mm poly pipe delivers water to tanks, troughs, the yards and homestead.



There are also permanent holes in the Balonne River and three dams. The average annual rainfall is recognised as being 550mm.

The property’s improvements are described as being of a very high standard.

The air-conditioned three bedroom brick home is set in established gardens and has a large barbecue areas overlooking an inground pool.

There are also four 60 tonne silos.

Cambridge Downs will be auctioned in Roma on November 7.



Contact John Sims, 0428 221 727, Rural Property GDL Real Estate, or Glen Nielsen, 0439 269 999, Surat Ag.

