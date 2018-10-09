Pressures being attributed to the failed season in northern Victoria to prompted a re-scheduling of Euroa’s annual Black Friday sales.



Normally conducted over two days in late November/early December an earlier edition of the noted event has been planned for Wednesday, November 7, with the second edition being determined by the season.

Euroa agent, Scott Meehan, Rodwells said earlier sale has already been set and locked.

“Our high country areas and the river flats we think can hang on. However for our plains country the need for the earlier sale has become quite pressing making the earlier sale very necessary” he said.



Mr Meehan said promised over rain over the next week would have a big bearing. If some rain is received then the bulk of selling may tend towards the end of November but if not some breeders may move earlier to conserve their feed.

“We are being governed by the season”.

The story Black Friday sale moves first appeared on Stock & Land.