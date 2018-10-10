Aussie cider trust mark a world first

THE rise of craft breweries has prompted the industry to create a design to assure consumers they are drinking products made from 100 per cent Australian fruit.

Cider Australia launched its world-first trust mark for craft ciders last Friday to educate drinkers about the quality and origin of ingredients.



It also aims to help them make more informed choices when buying cider.



According to Cider Australia, current labelling laws make it difficult to identify where fruit in a cider has been sourced.



Less than 15pc of Australia’s cider market comprises craft ciders made with all Australian grown fruit, the organisation says.

The trust mark is part of the Federal Government’s $500,000 investment in marketing Aussie cider overseas.

Cider Australia president and craft cider producer, Sam Reid, said he was incredibly proud that Australia was the first country to develop a cider trust mark.



“Authenticity is very important to our industry. The trust mark will help consumers to recognise what makes Australian craft ciders unique – a premium beverage made with 100pc Australian grown apples or pears,” Mr Reid said.



“This initiative also aims to drive significant growth for the Australian craft cider community, raising its profile both domestically and internationally.”

The new Australian cider trust mark.

Federal minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, David Littleproud, said the new mark would boost Australian craft cider sales around the world.

“Australia is known for producing the best food in the world and now our cider makers can take advantage of that reputation,” he said.

“This is another way we’re showing customers they’re getting quality Aussie produce. This will put more demand on Aussie apples and pears, so growers can make a quid.

“Consumers want to support Aussie farmers and this empowers them to do that. This will show the Australian cider industry has integrity and drinkers can trust it.”

Cider Australia estimates that about 30pc of drinkers will choose to drink a premium cider made with 100pc Australian-grown fruit if they have the choice and can identify these ciders.

Cider Australia president and craft cider producer, Sam Reid.

Cider Australia has been working with Wine Australia to develop the trust mark and brand proposition after receiving the Federal Government grant.



“This is the single biggest investment the Australian cider industry has received from any government. The trust mark forms part of a broader strategy to elevate the craft cider category, lift competition and grow exports to allow greater investment in innovation,” Mr Reid said.

The trust mark will only be available to Cider Australia members to ensure the cider produced meets an industry standard, while providing complete integrity within the market.



Consumers will start to see the trust mark on eligible craft ciders in retail outlets starting from November this year, rolling out more widely over summer.



