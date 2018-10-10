Qld’s Bryce Camm new lot feeders’ president

BOWENVILLE, Qld, based lot feeder Bryce Camm has been elected as the new president of the Australian Lot Feeders' Association.



Mr Camm was elevated to the top position during the organisation’s annual general meeting in Brisbane late this afternoon.

He replaces Tess Herbert from Gundamain Feedlot, Eugowra, NSW, who has served as president since 2015.

Paul Vogt, Iranda Beef, Adelaide, Grant Garey, Teys Australia, Brisbane, and Tony Fitzgerald, Whyalla Feedlot, Texas, were elected as vice presidents. ALFA’s councillor’s are: Barb Madden, Smithfield Cattle Company, Qld, Scott Braund, Mort & Co, Toowoomba, Qld, Christopher Fenwicke, Tungali Feedlot, Qld, James Palfreeman, JBS, Qld, Trevor Hinck, Kerrigan Valley Feedlot, WA, Tony Batterham, Quirindi Feedlot Services, NSW, Stephen Martin, Kerwee Feedlot Services, Qld. Barb Madden was also elected as treasurer.

Bryce Camm oversees the Camm Agricultural Group, an integrated beef enterprise with interests across Queensland.

Mr Camm past tribute to Ms Herbert, saying she had been a tremendous ALFA president and an excellent mentor.

During his time at the helm of the family owned operation, the Wonga Plains Feedlot has tripled in size.



During his time at the helm of the family owned operation, the Wonga Plains Feedlot has tripled in size.



Wonga Plains is a 10,000 SCU registered feedlot. About a third of the cattle are drawn from the Camm Agricultural Group herd with another one third custom fed on a Wagyu program. The remaining space is for general custom fed cattle.



The ALFA annual general meeting was held as part of the lot ffeding industry’s conference BeefEx. The Young Lotfeeder of the Year will be announced tonight.

